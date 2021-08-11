Top 10 Over The Top Suicide Squad Characters

The "Suicide Squad" members from the comics, animated films, and live-action iterations are a strange group indeed!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the weirdest villains and antiheroes to ever join Amanda Waller’s wild task force.
The "Suicide Squad" members from the comics, animated films, and live-action iterations are a strange group indeed!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the weirdest villains and antiheroes to ever join Amanda Waller’s wild task force.
The "Suicide Squad" members from the comics, animated films, and live-action iterations are a strange group indeed!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the weirdest villains and antiheroes to ever join Amanda Waller’s wild task force.
Our countdown includes King Shark, Weasel, The Tattooed Man, and more!
It's time to find out which cinematic version of the Clown Prince of Crime is the best. In this installment of Versus, we’re..
NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic,..