Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, August 30, 2021

Every Movie Joker Performance Compared

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 22:24s 0 shares 3 views

Every Movie Joker Performance Compared
Every Movie Joker Performance Compared

It's time to find out which cinematic version of the Clown Prince of Crime is the best.

In this installment of Versus, we’re pitting Heath Ledger vs.

Jack Nicholson vs.

Jared Leto vs Joaquin Phoenix to determine who is the best live-action Joker.

It's time to find out which cinematic version of the Clown Prince of Crime is the best.

In this installment of Versus, we’re pitting Heath Ledger vs.

Jack Nicholson vs.

Jared Leto vs Joaquin Phoenix to determine who is the best live-action Joker.

We’ll look at everything from their laughs to lackeys to decide which version of the Clown reigns supreme.

Related news coverage

Advertisement