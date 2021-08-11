Every Movie Joker Performance Compared

It's time to find out which cinematic version of the Clown Prince of Crime is the best.
In this installment of Versus, we’re pitting Heath Ledger vs.
Jack Nicholson vs.
Jared Leto vs Joaquin Phoenix to determine who is the best live-action Joker.
It's time to find out which cinematic version of the Clown Prince of Crime is the best.
In this installment of Versus, we’re pitting Heath Ledger vs.
Jack Nicholson vs.
Jared Leto vs Joaquin Phoenix to determine who is the best live-action Joker.
It's time to find out which cinematic version of the Clown Prince of Crime is the best.
In this installment of Versus, we’re pitting Heath Ledger vs.
Jack Nicholson vs.
Jared Leto vs Joaquin Phoenix to determine who is the best live-action Joker.
We’ll look at everything from their laughs to lackeys to decide which version of the Clown reigns supreme.
The news that Kristen Stewart would be portraying Princess Diana raised a few eyebrows initially. Now, the first trailer for..