Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Top 10 Times the Olympics Bankrupted a Country

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:19s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Times the Olympics Bankrupted a Country
Top 10 Times the Olympics Bankrupted a Country

It's all fun and games until the bill comes.

For this list, we’re looking at the countries that took the biggest financial hits to host the Olympic Games.

It's all fun and games until the bill comes.

For this list, we’re looking at the countries that took the biggest financial hits to host the Olympic Games.

Our countdown includes Sydney 2000, Montreal 1976, Rio 2016, and more!