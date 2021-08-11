Germany Will No Longer Fund COVID Tests for Unvaccinated Individuals

Germany Will No Longer Fund COVID Tests, for Unvaccinated Individuals.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the change on Aug.

11.

.

Adults who choose not to get vaccinated will no longer have access to government- subsidized testing beginning Oct.

11.

Those who are under 18, .

Have a medical condition precluding them from vaccination.

And pregnant mothers will continue to have access to the tests.

The nation has provided free government-subsidized weekly COVID-19 tests to all since March.

The cost of providing the free tests has reached billions of dollars.

Infection rates in the country have risen steadily with the onset of the Delta variant.

Vaccination rates in Germany, however, are no longer the highest in the European Union.

We now have enough of the vaccine.

Now we have to promote vaccinations, Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, via 'The New York Times'.

Rules requiring proof of vaccination will also be implemented in Germany once infection rates exceed 35 per 100,000 people.

Infection rates in Germany are currently at around 23.5 per 100,000 people.

Germans will need to provide proof of vaccination in order to access a number of public spaces.

55 percent of Germans are fully vaccinated, .

While 62.5 have received a single dose of the vaccine