WEEKS TALKING ABOUTBACK TO SCHOOL EVENTSFOR STUDENTS.WELLOD TAY - A CHURCHHELD A BACK TO SCHOOLEVENT FOR TEACRSHE.THOSE TEACHERS WENTSHOPPING THROUGHNORTH HEARTLD ANCOMMUNITY CHURCH.ALL YEAR LONG THECHURCH COLLECTED TAPE- PENCILS - NOTEBOOKS -AND OTHER SUPPLIES FORTHIS EVENT.TEACHERS GET TO PICKWHAT THEY NEED - ANDTAKE IT FOR FREE.THIS IS THE SEVENTHYEAR THE CHURCH HASHOSTED THIS FUNDRAISER.WE SEE YOU NORTHHEARTLAND COMMUNITYCHURCH!