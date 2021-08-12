Some Questioning Why Gov. Andrew Cuomo Didn't Step Down Right Away

Gov.
Andrew Cuomo said he would step down in two weeks when he made his announcement, reportedly for a smooth transition, but many wonder if there are other reasons he didn't quit right away; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo said he would step down in two weeks when he made his announcement, reportedly for a smooth transition, but many wonder if there are other reasons he didn't quit right away; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
As Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next two weeks, and nobody is..