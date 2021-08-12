Tennessee House Speaker asks Gov. Lee for special session in attempt to block school mask mandates

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has asked Gov.
Bill Lee to call a special session in an attempt to block school districts from implementing mask mandates -- even as pediatric COVID-19 cases surge across the state.
