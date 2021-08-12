GCSE top grades reach record high after exams cancelled for second year

Students at Wales High School in Rotherham and City Academy in Birmingham receive their GCSE results after top grades reach record high with exams cancelled for second year.Hundreds of thousands of youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.Overall, 28.9% of UK GCSE entries were awarded one of the top grades this year, up by 2.7 percentage points on last year when 26.2% achieved the top grades, figures for England, Wales and Northern Ireland show.