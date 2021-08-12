What Can We Expect From Gov. Cuomo's Last 2 Weeks?

As Lt.
Gov.
Kathy Hochul gets ready to lead New York, Gov.
Cuomo is still in charge for the next 13 days, and no one is sure exactly what to expect.
CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest from Albany.
As Lt.
Gov.
Kathy Hochul gets ready to lead New York, Gov.
Cuomo is still in charge for the next 13 days, and no one is sure exactly what to expect.
CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest from Albany.
Who is Kathy Hochul, , New York’s Soon-to-Be, First Female Governor?.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is
set to..