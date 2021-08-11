Who is Kathy Hochul, New York’s Soon-to-Be First Female Governor?

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is set to replace Governor Andrew Cuomo when his resignation becomes effective in two weeks.

The news comes as Cuomo announced he will be stepping down in the wake of a report that alleges he sexually harassed 11 women.

Hochul remained out of the spotlight during the New York attorney general’s investigation, but spoke out on Twitter last week.

The AG's investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor .., Lt.

Gov.

Kathy Hochul, via Twitter.

I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward.

No one is above the law, Lt.

Gov.

Kathy Hochul, via Twitter.

Hochul has been lieutenant governor since 2015 after previously representing New York's 26th District in Congress.

Hochul has been an advocate for women and led Cuomo’s ​​"Enough is Enough" campaign to fight sexual assault on college campuses.

The soon-to-be governor attended Syracuse University and received her law degree from Catholic University