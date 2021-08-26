Gov. Hochul To Officially Announce Pick For Lieutenant Governor

On her third day in office, Gov.
Hochul is expected to officially introduce State Sen.
Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
On her third day in office, Gov.
Hochul is expected to officially introduce State Sen.
Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to officially introduce her choice for lieutenant governor Thursday. CBS2's John Dias has..
Gov. Kathy Hochul has decided on her number two. She will appoint state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor. Hochul will..