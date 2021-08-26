Gov. Hochul Officially Names Brian Benjamin Her Lieutenant Governor

New York Gov.
Kathy Hochul officially introduces State Sen.
Brian Benjamin, of Harlem, as her choice for lieutenant governor.
New York Gov.
Kathy Hochul officially introduces State Sen.
Brian Benjamin, of Harlem, as her choice for lieutenant governor.
On her third day in office, Gov. Hochul is expected to officially introduce State Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant..
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to officially introduce her choice for lieutenant governor Thursday. CBS2's John Dias has..