Gov. Kathy Hochul Reveals New COVID Death Numbers

On her first full day in office, New York Gov.
Kathy Hochul revealed a startling statistic in the state's war on COVID.
There were 12,000 more New Yorkers who died from the virus than previously reported; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Hochul's COVID-19 death data now aligns with the CDC.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for a mask mandate for both public and private schools, and she wants teachers to face..