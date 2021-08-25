New York Revises COVID Death Toll

In just her second day on the job, Gov.
Kathy Hochul is acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than had been previously reported.
In just her second day on the job, Gov.
Kathy Hochul is acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than had been previously reported.
While New York City celebrated essential workers Wednesday, there are countless families still mourning, many who couldn't even say..
Watch VideoNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul promised more government transparency on her first day in office and by day’s end her..