Sandra Oh & Amanda Peet On New Series 'The Chair'

Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh returns to the small screen for the new Netflix series "The Chair", which is already getting rave reviews.

Speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, Oh and the show's co-creator Amanda Peet share how they hope the dark comedy inspires change in the industry in terms of diversity and representation.

Plus, Peet says she knew the "Grey's Anatomy" alum was perfect for the role quite early on in the writing process.