5 Ways to Cut Costs DuringBack-to-School Shopping

According to the National Retail Federation, parents spend an annual average of almost $700 on school supplies.

Here are five cost-cutting tips to help you save money on back-to-school shopping.

1.

Round Up the Supplies You Have, Before you go out and buy all new materials, take stock of what your kids still have from last year’s supplies.

2.

Visit the Local Dollar Store, When it comes to basic supplies such as pens, paper and notebooks, the Dollar Store often offers these items for significantly lower prices.

3.

Deal Hunt for Big-Ticket Items, Coupon searching can be time consuming, so try to focus your efforts on the more expensive items you’ll need to purchase.

4.

Only Buy What You Need, Most stores mark up their prices during back-to-school time, so if there are supplies you don’t immediately need, wait until after school starts to purchase them.

5.

Spend Time Shopping Online, Shopping online not only saves time, but it also helps you stay true to your shopping list and only buy what you need