Manny Jacinto & Samara Weaving Praise ‘Nine Perfect Strangers' Co-Star Nicole Kidman

Amazon Prime Video's new comedy-drama "Nine Perfect Strangers" stars a roster of A-list celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

Canadian actor and "The Good Place" alum Manny Jacinto talks about being part of the ensemble cast and gushes about working with the "sweet and kind" Kidman.

Plus, Samara Weaving admits she was in awe working with a group of her favourite actors.