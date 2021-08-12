Siberian Wildfire Larger Than All Other Current Wildfires Combined

ABC News reports that massive wildfires burning across Siberia are larger than all of the fires raging this summer around the world combined.

The widespread fires around the globe have been attributed to extreme heat waves and record droughts scientists have linked to climate change.

In Yakutia, 3,000 miles east of Moscow, fires have been burning since late spring and are already among the largest ever recorded.

According to ABC News, local authorities say they have only a fraction of the manpower and equipment necessary to combat the spreading inferno.

A state of emergency has been declared in Yakutia over the fires that local authorities estimate now cover around 3.7 million acres.

Last year, the region saw record temperatures, including the highest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic.

Greenpeace Russia estimates the fires have burned around 62,000 square miles and are now larger than the wildfires in Greece, Turkey, Canada and the United States combined.

Concerns related to the widespread fires go far beyond Russia.

According to the European Union's Copernicus satellite monitoring unit, Yakutia’s fires have already produced a record amount of carbon emissions.

The 505 megatons of emissions released since June are greater than Britain’s entire carbon dioxide emissions in 2019