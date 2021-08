Thursday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

TO CLOSE THE GATES, COMING UP INA FEW MINUTES.RALA: NEW DETAILS IN THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.DR. ANTHONY FAUCI SAYS MSOISURIMAY BE AT OR NEAR A PEAK INCOVID CASES.KELLY: BUT ’T'S TOO EARLY TOTELL.KMBC 9’S MICHEAL MAHONEY SPOKEEXCLUSIVELY WITH DR. FAUCI THISAFTERNOON.MICHEAL.MICHL:EA AS MANY OF YOU KNOWUCFAI IS THE NATION’S TOP, INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT.WE TALKED SPECIFICALLY ABOUT THETHE SITUATION HERE IN MISSOURIAND KANSAS.A COVID DATA ANALYST WITH THEK.U.

MED CENTER SAYS THERERESIGNS OF A SLOWDOWN IN THE REISIN CASES IN OUR REGION.FAUCI SAYS HE HOPES THAT’S THECASE, BUT HE ALSO HAS A WARNING.DR. FAUCI: THENE O THING YOU DONOT WANT TO SEE, MICHAELI, URGETHE PEOPLE IN YOUR REGION, WNHEYOU START TO SEE IT COMING DOWN,DONOT PULLOU Y GUARD BACK ANDSAY WE CAN BE LESS CAREFUL.UYO WANT TO GET IT ALL THE WAYDOWN.I HAD THIS CONVERSATION EIGHTMONTHS AGO.WHEN YOU SEE SOMETHING GO UP ANDSTART TO GO DOWN, DO NOT DECLAREVICTORY.MICHL:EA DR. FAUCI SAYS THERENEEDS TO BE A COUPLEF OWEEKS OFDECLINING NUMBERS BEFORE PEOPLESHOULD CONSIDER IT A DEFINEITTREND.THE DECLING INCSES NUMBERS INTHIS REGION HAVE ONLY BEEN GOINGON FOR TWO TO THREE DAYS.KELLY: VACCINE HESITANCY ISSTILL A VERY REAL THING HERE INKANSAS CITY.HEALTH WORKERS WITH THE SAMUELRODGERS HEALTH CENTER WANTO TCHANGE THAT.KMBC 9’S MATT FLENER FOLLOWEDALONG AS THEY PROMOTED A VACCINECLINIC FRIY.DAMATT: IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT ETH, MAJORITY OF PEOPLE HERE INJACKSON COUNTY ARE STILLHESITANT TO GET A COVID-19VACCINE.AFTER A KNOCK AT THE DOOR, ITDOES NOT TAKE LONG TO HEARPEOPLE STILL HAVE TRUST ISSUES.