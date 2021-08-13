Covid 19 Update : India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections | Oneindia News

India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid cases to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46 per cent, the highest recorded so far.
#Covid19Update #CovidinIndia #DeltaVariant
India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid cases to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46 per cent, the highest recorded so far.
#Covid19Update #CovidinIndia #DeltaVariant
India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases..
India on Monday reported 39,796 new cases of the Covid-19 disease and 723 more deaths, according to the Union health ministry’s..