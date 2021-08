Covid Update : 41,195 new cases in India within 24 hours | Oneindia News

India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987.

The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

