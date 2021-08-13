US and UK send 3,600 troops to evacuate embassy staff from Kabul

Thousands of US and UK forces are being deployed to Afghanistan to safeguard the withdrawal of embassy staff and civilians.
Troops Being Sent To Kabul To Help Evacuation Of US Embassy
CBS4 Miami
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from Washington.
The United States and Britain said on Thursday they would send thousands of troops to Afghanistan to protect and help evacuate..