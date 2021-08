Police confirm Plymouth shooter was gun licence holder

Jake Davison, the gunman who killed five people before taking his own life in Plymouth on Thursday evening, was a firearms licence holder, police have confirmed.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer from Devon and Cornwall Police said "no motive" has been identified, adding: "We are at the moment not considering terrorism or a relationship with any far-right group." Report by Buseld.

