Minister to question gun licencing after Plymouth shooting

The home secretary has said she "will be asking questions" over the issuing of gun licences by police forces, after it emerged that Plymouth shooter Jake Davison was a firearms licence holder.

Priti Patel said: "This is absolutely tragic and devastating … there will be a range of questions that will inevitably be asked." Report by Buseld.

