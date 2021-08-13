Dow Movers: CAT, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%.

Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 0.8%.

Caterpillar Inc.

Is showing a gain of 20.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 0.8%, and Salesforce.

Om, trading up 1.0% on the day.