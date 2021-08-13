Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, REGN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 28.4% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 3.0%.
Baidu is lower by about 28.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 2.3%, and eBay, trading up 1.6% on the day.
