Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, REGN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 28.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 3.0%.

Baidu is lower by about 28.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 2.3%, and eBay, trading up 1.6% on the day.