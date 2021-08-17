Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna (MRNA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%.

Year to date, Moderna registers a 269.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.

Om (JD), trading down 3.5%.

JD.

Om is lower by about 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are lululemon athletica (LULU), trading down 3.4%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), trading up 1.2% on the day.