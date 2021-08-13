Jake Paul Won’t Be Charged in Arizona Mall Looting

Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct, U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona, via statement.

The conduct in question refers to the YouTuber filming looters at an Arizona mall in May 2020 at the height of Black Lives Matter protests.

Misdemeanor chargers against the 24-year-old had previously been dismissed.

At the time, police said Paul took part in the looting and vandalism.

Paul has repeatedly denied the allegations.

He maintains that he was simply documenting what was happening