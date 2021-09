Lizzo, JLo, Megan Thee Stallion & More Celebs Who Have Taken Nail Art To The Next Level

We may be coming to the end of hot girl summer but statement nails are still heating up the beauty world.

All your favourite stars, including JLo and Lizzo, are embracing intricate nail art more than ever.

Our resident beauty expert Krys Lunardo gives a history lesson on the art of acrylic nails and the powerful Black women who have brought bright, bold, beautiful nail art into mainstream culture.