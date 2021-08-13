Doctors Caution New COVID-19 Booster Shots Aren't For Everyone

The FDA is authorizing the first COVID vaccine booster shots in the United States.
In a very limited decision, the boosters are for those who have gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but doctors say they're not for everyone.
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require U.S. federal employees to be vaccinated..