‘South Park’ Creators Agree To Buy Casa Bonita

One of the most popular 'South Park' episodes takes place at Casa Bonita.

In an interview with Colorado's governor on Aug.

13, 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone... .

... said they plan to purchase the real-life state landmark that is both a restaurant and entertainment center.

As of about an hour ago, pending bankruptcy proceedings, we’ve come to an agreement with the owner and we’ve bought it, Matt Stone, to Gov.

Jared Polis, via livestream.

Stone and Parker have been planning the purchase for some time, as the restaurant recently filed for bankruptcy amid the pandemic.

A group called Save Casa Bonita had been trying to keep the establishment afloat.

.

We know that there have been a lot of people in Colorado that love Casa Bonita and have been working on this and we’re excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it, Trey Parker, to Gov.

Jared Polis, via livestream.

The duo also said they intend to improve the quality of food.

I think everyone knows the potential of what that place can be and we certainly do, and I think it’s going to be an awesome Colorado thing, Trey Parker, to Gov.

Jared Polis, via livestream