Mom fears 'cyberbullying' after sharing where her kid loves to nap: 'That's her kid cave'

TikToker Brittany is a mom of four who caughther daughter sleeping in the family dog's kennel.And while Brittany wanted to post about thefunny incident, she feared getting negative feedbackabout letting her daughter sleep in the dog's bed."I have gone back and forth about whetherI want to share this picture because I don't wantto get cyberbullied.

But it's also really funny”."If you have a dog, I guarantee you,your kid has played in their crate or kennel,"she said.

"I guarantee you, hands down”.“Occasionally mine has fallen asleep inthere.

I do not let her stay in there.

We takea picture, and then we move her”.Brittany then presented the photo of herdaughter sound asleep in a dog kennel.The little girl brought her stuffed animalsand Disney sheets with her.

She seemed to havecreated a cozy fortress out of the pet's crate."Why would I want to disturb this?She's a queen!

She knows exactly what shewants ... Please don't bully me.

I'm sensitive”.Luckily, Brittany didn't receive much hate.In fact, most people related to her experience."My baby brother used to kick the dog out of thecrate and lock himself in to take a nap," one user said."Look at all the stuff she dragged in there.That's her kid cave," another noted