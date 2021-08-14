SMALL ENGINE REPAIR Movie

SMALL ENGINE REPAIR Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Frankie (John Pollono), Swaino (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Wigham) are lifelong friends who share a love of the Red Sox, rowdy bars, and Frankie's teenaged daughter Crystal (Ciara Bravo).

But when Frankie invites his pals to a whiskey-fueled evening and asks them to do a favor on behalf of the brash young woman they all adore, events spin wildly out of control.

Based on Pollono's award-winning play, Small Engine Repair is a pitch-black comedic drama with a wicked twist and a powerful exploration of brotherhood, class struggle, and toxic masculinity.

Small Engine Repair, written and directed by John Pollono, arrives in theaters on September 10, 2021.

Director: John Pollono Writer: John Pollono Stars: Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro