Taliban takes over provincial capital of Maidan Wardak, west of Kabul | Oneindia News

Taliban has now captured the provincial capital of Maidan Wardak, west of Kabul.

Earlier today, the city of Jalalabad fell to the Talibani terrorists without any fight.

The United Nations says nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in May and June in escalating violence, the highest number for those months since records started in 2009.

