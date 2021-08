Whitlock ‘massively grateful’ for Team GB homecoming event

Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock has said he is “massively grateful” that a homecoming event is able to go ahead for Team GB athletes after more than a year of coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

The gymnast said: “I think it’s definitely a day to celebrate everyone as a team … I can’t wait to meet up with everyone and see everyone.” Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn