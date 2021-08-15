Swan Song Movie Clip

Swan Song Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo.

Soon, Pat embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past – and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job.

SWAN SONG is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering one’s sparkle, and looking gorgeous while doing so.

Director Todd Stephens Writers Todd Stephens Actors Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, Stephanie McVay Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 45 minutes