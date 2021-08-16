Swan Song Movie Clip - Jennifer Coolidge

Swan Song Movie Clip - Jennifer Coolidge - Plot synopsis: SWAN SONG follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Pat Pitsenbarger (Kier) who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home.

But when Pat gets word that a former client's dying wish was for him to style her final hairdo, he sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past - and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job.

SWAN SONG is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering oneself, and looking gorgeous while doing so.

Now playing in theaters.

Available on demand August 13 Starring Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, and Stephanie McVay Written and Directed by Todd Stephens