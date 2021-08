Tracking Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred continues to pack maximum sustained wind of 45 mph with tropical storm force wind extending 90 miles to the east.

It is now 205 miles WSW of Tampa and continues to move to the NNW at 10 mph away from SWFL.

Fred is expected to become a bit stronger before making landfall in the panhandle Monday evening.

Rain continues to fall along our coast this evening with stronger storms offshore.