Detroit Hives honey bees featured in upcoming music track

Music producer Nick Speed, raised in Detroit, has worked with the likes of Snoop Dog and Big Sean to name a few.

Now, he's collaborating with hundreds of much smaller artists; Detroit's honey bees.

“You know bees, they can detect sound.

They can detect air particles.

They can actually detect frequencies between 250-500 hertz," said Timothy Paule Jackson, Co-Founder of Detroit Hives.