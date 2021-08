Taliban takes over Governor’s residence, Watch video | Oneindia News

Taliban has captured the governor’s house in Kabul.

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

Visuals of thousands of people trying to get on flights leaving Afghanistan have went viral on social media as the world watches in horror.

#KabulGovernor #Taliban #Afghanistan