My Brother's Death Inspired My Tattoo Transformation | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

INK addict Sharai Velarde from Denver, Colorado calls herself the ‘ultimate tattooed Barbie doll’ saying ‘I’ve got Pamela Anderson’s body and Tommy Lee’s tattoos.’ Sharai caught the ink bug when she was just 18 and ever since then she’s been hooked.

Her journey into the world of tattoos was instigated by a family tragedy telling Truly: "I got my first tattoo to honour my brother who passed away after that I just got addicted." Along with her incredible body art Sharai also had a boob job at 19 and regularly gets lip filler and botox.

According to Sharai her lips get more comments than her tattoos but that doesn’t bother her saying: "They’re very extreme but that’s what I like and that’s what I’m used to!" Both Sharai’s mum and dad are really supportive of her look and she regularly consults them for advice on ideas for her tattoos: "My family are also heavily tattooed and they love getting tattoos as well.

I actually get tattooed with them quite often." Sharai is happy chasing her unique look saying: "My brother dying had a huge impact on me and I really feel you only live once, so you should look and feel good about yourself and you should do whatever makes you feel good." https://www.instagram.com/hoorayitssharai/