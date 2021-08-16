District official talks to Pickens County parents during protest

Good morning.

I'm josh young AssistantSuperintendent of Administration herewith the school district.

We'd like tothank everyone here for your passionand for your concern for the educationof all of our Children.

The districtassures you that your voices have beenheard and we are working diligently toprepare for the safe return of studentsface to face next monday again, weappreciate everyone's concern and weunderstand the inconvenience of thisweek as we work to make decisions, totake care of all of our students andemployees.

We just want to say that andsay thank you.

We appreciate it.Yeah.