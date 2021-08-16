What do soda can tabs mean on TikTok and why are people wearing them?

What do soda can tabs mean on TikTok and why are people wearing them? TikTokers are using soda can tabs to predict their romantic futures. People on TikTok love to use things like nail polish colors to signal their relationship status. Now, they're saying you can use the design of a soda can tab to determine if your crush will show you some love. Most soda can tabs are oval-shaped with holes in them.

The top hole is typically a circle, but the bottom hole or holes can vary in shape.Thus, TikTokers are basing this trend on the look of the bottom half of each tab.TikToker @isopropyl_alcoh0l explained what each soda can tab means in a video.A semi-circle means you'll receive a hug.

A rainbow shape with a circle at the bottom means you'll get a kiss.Meanwhile, a single rainbow shape means you'll have sex