Johnny Depp Accuses Hollywood of Boycotting Him

CNN reports that Johnny Depp recently appeared in his first published interview since losing a libel suit against the publisher of Britain's 'The Sun' newspaper.

The actor spoke to 'The Sunday Times' about his new movie, "Minamata," and recent events in his personal life, which he claims are now affecting his career.

He filed suit after 'The Sun' called him a "wife-beater" in an article regarding claims of abuse by his now ex-wife Amber Heard.

CNN reports that Depp has denied Heard's claims and filed a $50 million defamation suit against her.

Depp's upcoming film, 'Minamata,' in which he portrays real-life photographer W.

Eugene Smith, is not being released in the United States.

According to CNN, Depp suggested that the accusations by Heard, and the resulting fallout, have lead to a boycott by Hollywood on him.

One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?

But, you know, I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that .

To bring things to light, Johnny Depp, via 'The Sunday Times'.

CNN reports that Heard and Depp married in 2015 after dating for several years.

Their divorce came after a months-long, contentious breakup with allegations of bad behavior by both sides.

Their divorce came after a months-long, contentious breakup with allegations of bad behavior by both sides