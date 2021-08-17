Chaos at the airport as Afghans try to flee the Taliban

Warning: This video contains disturbing images.
Video shows people clinging to the fuselage of a US military aircraft as it taxied at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
CNN has reached out to the US military for comment.
Warning: This video contains disturbing images.
Video shows people clinging to the fuselage of a US military aircraft as it taxied at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
CNN has reached out to the US military for comment.
Biden Defends U.S. Withdraw
From Afghanistan:, ‘I Stand Squarely Behind My Decision’.
On Monday, Biden delivered a..
Good afternoon. I want to speak today to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan: the developments that have taken place in the..