Wild Bill Movie (1995) - Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin, John Hurt

Wild Bill Movie (1995) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The early career of legendary lawman Wild Bill Hickock is telescoped and culminates in his relocation in Deadwood and a reunion with Calamity Jane.

Director: Walter Hill Writers: Peter Dexter, Thomas Babe, Walter Hill Stars: Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin, John Hurt