Ranveer & Deepika Walk Hand In Hand At Airport, Malaika - Arbaaz With Son Arhaan Enjoy Lunch Date

Separated couple Maklaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan enjoy a lunch date together on the 15th August alongwith their son Arhaan, Amrita Arora and her mother, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk Hand in hand as they were papped at the Mumbai Airport.