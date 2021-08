Groups call for reworking how Colorado River water is measured

Heat Warning for southwestNevada and the TO "COVIDCOVERAGE" NOW....AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL....IN HENDERSON..... TEMPORARILYSHUTDOWN...AND...GOING TO "VIRTUALLEARNING".... AFTER *MULTIPLECOVID CASES*!13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...ABEL GARCIA IS LIVE AT "LAMPING"ELEMENTARY... WITH WHAT SCHOOLOFFICIALS ARE TELLING PARENTSTONIGHT!ABELSTUDENTS AND STAFF ATFRANK LAMPING ELEMENTARY INHENDERSON ARE GOING BACK HOMEAND TRANSITIONING BACK TODISTANCE LEARNING AFTER A NUMBEROF PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19THIS WILL GO INTO EFFECTSTARTING TOMORROW TUESDAY AUGUSTA17ND WILL GO THROUGH FRIDAYAIGUST 27.THIS DECISION WAS TAKEN WITH THEHELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT(SNHD), LAMPINGSTUDENTS WHO AREASYMPTOMATIC CAN RETURN TOFACE-TO-FACE INSTRUCTION ONMONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021.SNHD WILL DIRECTLY CONTACT YOU,IF YOUR CHILD IS IDENTIFIED ASAN INDIVIDUAL WITH A CLOSECONTACT.

ANY INDIVIDUAL THAT WASIN CLOSE CONTACT NEEDS TOQUARANTINE FOR TEN DAYS.AND IN ORDER TO AVOID ANDTO HELP PREVENT THE SPREADHEALTH OFFICIALS ARE URGINGPARENTS TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTIONTO THEIR KIDS BEOFTE AND AFTERTHEY GO TO SCHOOL.CHECKING THR EITEMPERATURE,LOOKING OUT FOR ANY SYMPTOMS ANDCONSTANTLY FOLLONGWI BASICHYGIENE PRACTICE