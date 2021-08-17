My Blind Date Doesn't Know I'm An Amputee | DATING DIFFERENT

DANIEL GALLAGHER is a 31-year-old singleton living in Manchester, UK.

In 2012, Daniel was involved in a life changing accident.

He told Truly: “I had my legs amputated, a stoma fitted, mesh put into my heart, I've got a partially broken spinal cord and I was in a coma for 17 days." Daniel has been single for six years and is looking for someone who can look past his wheelchair and accept him for who he is.

“The gay community can be very shallow just because I'm in a wheelchair and I actually had one guy tell me that he would date me but I'm not like aesthetically pleasing because of the wheelchair...” Today, Daniel is excited to go on his first ever blind date and hopes to meet the man of his dreams. “I'm actually really nervous, which is not something I like.

I've never been on a blind date before without knowing what the person looks like and trawling their Instagram.

I'm just going to hopefully wing it and everything will turn out fine, hopefully.

Let’s do it!” Follow Daniel Gallagher https://www.instagram.com/justdanpb/ Follow James Hall https://www.instagram.com/tipsy_jesus/ Follow Hotel Brooklyn https://www.instagram.com/hotelbklyn/