Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, General Contractors & Builders

Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands End (LE), down about 6.8% and shares of Citi Trends (CTRN) off about 5% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Beazer Homes USA (BZH), trading lower by about 4.8% and Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), trading lower by about 4.7%.