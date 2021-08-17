Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, General Contractors & Builders

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, General Contractors & Builders
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands End (LE), down about 6.8% and shares of Citi Trends (CTRN) off about 5% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands End (LE), down about 6.8% and shares of Citi Trends (CTRN) off about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Beazer Homes USA (BZH), trading lower by about 4.8% and Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), trading lower by about 4.7%.

Related news coverage

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, General Contractors & Builders

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, General Contractors & Builders

Market News Video
Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Grocery & Drug Stores

Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Grocery & Drug Stores

Market News Video
Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Water Utilities

Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Water Utilities

Market News Video

Advertisement